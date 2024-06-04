Lotus has finally bloomed in Konkan: Narayan Rane

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister and BJP candidate Narayan Rane on Tuesday said "lotus has finally bloomed in Konkan" as he looked set to win from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Lotus is the poll symbol of BJP.

The BJP has never won any seat in the Konkan region.

Rane was in a direct contest with Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Vinayak Raut.

As per the latest EC data, Rane was leading over Raut by more than 58,000 votes.

"Lotus has finally bloomed in Konkan," Rane said after participating in a celebration here.

Rane has so far bagged 4,14,934 votes, while Raut got 3,56,304 votes.

The Union minister credited his good show to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he will work for the development of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. PTI PR GK