'Lotus will bloom again': Aparna Yadav says BJP will counter SP's PDA pitch in 2027 UP polls

Amethi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav on Saturday dismissed the Samajwadi Party's PDA pitch, asserting that the BJP will counter it decisively and return to power with a full majority in the 2027 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ekta Yatra here, Aparna said, "I can say with confidence that the lotus will bloom again in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. The BJP will form a full majority government." The yatra was part of a series of events organised by the party to mark Patel's 150th birth anniversary this year.

Expressing confidence that "the lotus will bloom" wherever elections are held in the country, she added, "Our intentions are clear, every BJP worker works 365 days a year for the people and for the nation." Responding to a question on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative, she said the BJP's organisational strength and commitment would overpower such political strategies.

"We will further strengthen our resolve and our work," she said.

On the BJP-led alliance's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Aparna said the people of Bihar had given a "strong reply" to the Mahagathbandhan.

"The public wants development. They have chosen the NDA for development and reposed faith in the leadership of the prime minister," she said.

She added that Bihar had not forgotten the "jungle raj” and "chaos" before the NDA came to power.

"The people, whom we call 'janardhan', a word also associated with Lord Vishnu, have delivered their verdict in Bihar and will deliver their verdict across the country. The development that should have happened 50 years ago is now being completed by the NDA government. People want houses and jobs, and our government is working to fulfil that." Aparna Yadav is Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law.