Lotus will bloom on all seven seats in bypolls: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Saturday exuded confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming bypolls in seven assembly constituencies, saying "lotus will bloom on all seats".

"Strategy has been prepared at the organisational level for the upcoming assembly by-elections. BJP will not only win its own seat but also snatch Congress's seats and lotus will bloom on all seven seats," Rathore said speaking to reporters here.

"BJP is fully prepared for the upcoming by-elections in the state. It has deployed its workers in the area and is continuously working for the mission," he added.

In response to a question on the Congress's prospects in the bypolls, Rathore said, "The Congress is an anti-Dalit party. If any Dalit leader comes forward, they target him. The party has descended to cheap and low-level politics." He said on one hand there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is constantly working for the upliftment of Dalits, deprived and exploited classes and is working to connect these classes with the mainstream of society, while on the other Dalits are being 'targeted' by Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders.

The state BJP president said Modi is also giving the Dalit community "the right to run the society" by providing such leaders an opportunity to move ahead in politics.

Seven assembly seats are vacant in the state for which the by-elections will be held. PTI AG RPA