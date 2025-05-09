Loud sound heard in Assam's Golaghat; officials blame 'sonic boom'

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) A loud, mysterious sound was heard in several places in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday, and preliminary investigation suggested it emitted from a 'sonic boom', the local administration said.

A sonic boom is a thunderous sound caused by the shock wave from an aircraft or other object travelling faster than the speed of sound.

The administration urged the public not to panic.

The loud sound was heard in Merapani, Sarupathar and several other places in the district at around 3.35 pm, the Golaghat district administration said on its official Facebook page.

Both the police and civil administration are actively investigating the source of the sound, it said.

"Judging from the intensity of the sound, it appears to have been caused by a sonic boom," the administration said. PTI SSG NN