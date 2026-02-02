Louvre Abu Dhabi director Manuel Rabate to lead Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) on Monday announced the appointment of Manuel Rabate as its new chief executive officer and director.

Rabate, who is currently serving as the director of Louvre Abu Dhabi -- which he has led since 2016 -- has over 25 years of leadership experience in the global museum sector.

Rabate's appointment is part of KNMA's "transformative phase" with the development of its upcoming building, envisioned as "the largest integrated cultural centre in India, spanning more than one million square feet" on the National Highway (NH8) in Delhi.

"Manuel Rabaté is one of the international art world's most experienced and respected leaders, with a ten-year record of exceptional success heading the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"As we prepare to inaugurate the new, greatly expanded Kiran Nadar Museum of Art - which, at over one million square feet, will be the largest museum and cultural center in South Asia - we welcome Manuel Rabaté as a CEO and director with the vision and skills toachieve our highest aspirations," Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson, KNMA said in a statement.

Rabaté will assume his responsibilities in early spring 2026. Until then, he will continue to serve as director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In his role at KNMA, he will work closely with the museum's senior leadership team to support its next phase of growth, building on the vision that has shaped its national and international standing since its founding.

"It is both a great honour and an exciting opportunity to join the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art at a pivotal moment in its journey. KNMA is not only shaping the story of Indian and South Asian art today but is also defining what a 21st-century museum can be -- an institution that champions artists, inspires learners, and engages communities through innovative exhibitions, immersive experiences, and cutting-edge education programmes.

"I look forward to working with the Museum's extraordinary team to build a platform that connects creativity, culture, and curiosity, and empowers the next generation of cultural leaders across India and beyond," Rabate said.

Conceived as a multidisciplinary institution for visual and performing arts, the new museum will have a greatly expanded capacity for exhibitions, commissions, performances, and public programmes.

Earlier, Rabaté served Agence France-Muséums successively as chief financial officer, secretary general, and chief executive officer (2008–2016) before joining the department of culture and tourism -- Abu Dhabi to support the museum's institutional launch.

He was also the deputy director of cultural development at the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and taught arts and cultural management at Paris-Dauphine University and Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.