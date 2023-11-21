Love for cricket bridge between India, Australia: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday called cricket a bridge between India and Australia as she lauded the deal that facilitates broadcast of all international cricket played in her country to India.

The Australian Minister was speaking at an event in Delhi where she announced a broadcast deal between Disney Star and Cricket Australia.

Disney Star has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast all men's and women's international cricket played in Australia to India in a seven-year deal with Cricket Australia.

"In cricket, we are blessed that the game we love provides a bridge which deepens the connection and affection between our two nations," Wong said.

"We are excited about this broadcast deal between Cricket Australia and Star Sports through which more Indians will be able to watch Australia's women's and men's big bash league tournaments," she said.

"Through this deal, hundreds of millions of Indian fans will have a taste of summer in Australia – our wonderful cities, world famous tourist attractions and of course, cricket grounds which have been the stage for so many memorable performances by Indian cricketers," she added.

The arrangement will see Disney Star televise all international matches as well as the KFC BBL and WBBL in India – the world's largest cricket market.

According to reported International Cricket Council (ICC) stats, India represents 85 per cent of the top cricket body's total broadcast revenues.

In the upcoming BBL season starting in December, the deal would see Hindi and regional Indian language broadcast and commentary becoming a regular feature in both BBL and WBBL.

The deal dramatically expands the reach of Australian cricket in India, particularly to non-English speakers.

The initiative will feature the 2024 summer tour of the India men's team. Cricket Australia, in liaison with Tourism Australia, is planning promotional activities from May 2024 to coincide with the Australian tour. The deal stands to give a fillip to women's cricket in India, which Cricket Australia assesses to be the biggest growth market for its women's cricket.