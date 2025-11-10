'Love jihad' case: Indore Cong councillor Anwar Qadri disqualified, barred from polls for 5 years

Indore, Nov 10 (PTI) The Indore divisional commissioner on Monday removed Congress' Anwar Qadri, jailed in a case linked to alleged 'love jihad', from the post of councillor under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 and also declared him ineligible to contest (municipal) elections for the next five years.

The term 'love jihad' is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had written to the divisional commissioner's office on June 20 citing criminal cases registered against Qadri and sought his removal as councillor of Ward No. 58 under legal provisions.

Qadri's wife Zulekha had filed a reply before the commissioner's court stating that the allegations against the Congress leader were false and were made to tarnish his image due to "political animosity".

After examining case records and submissions from both sides, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, in his order, said, "I find under Section 19 (1) (a) of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 that it is not desirable in public interest and in the interest of the municipal corporation for the respondent Qadri to continue as councillor." "Hence, the respondent Qadri is removed from the post of councillor of Indore Municipal Corporation with immediate effect and under Section 23 of the Act he is declared ineligible to contest (municipal) elections for the next five years," the order stated.

Earlier, at a council meeting held on October 9, the Indore Municipal Corporation passed a resolution with a two-thirds majority to terminate Qadri's membership.

Qadri surrendered before a district court on August 29 after being on the run for nearly two-and-a-half months in a case of alleged financing of 'love jihad'. He is currently in judicial custody.

As per the police, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah, arrested in separate cases for rape and other charges involving two women, had confessed that Qadri gave them Rs 3 lakh to lure young women and convert them.

Based on their statements, police registered a case against Qadri for allegedly funding a conspiracy to carry out forced conversions, after which he absconded. A reward of Rs 40,000 was declared for his arrest, and the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also invoked against him.

As per police, Qadri faces 23 criminal cases registered at different police stations in Indore and Ujjain.