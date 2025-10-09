'Love jihad' funding case: Councillorship of arrested Cong leader Anwar Qadri terminated

Indore, Oct 9 (PTI) The councillorship of Congress' Anwar Qadri, arrested in connection with an alleged 'love jihad' funding case, was terminated by two-thirds majority during the Indore civic body meeting on Thursday.

This is likely the first instance in the country where a councillor's membership has been terminated for alleged involvement in a 'love jihad' case, officials said.

The term 'love jihad' is used by right-wing organizations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure women of other religions into marriage to convert them to Islam.

During the municipal corporation meeting, Chairman Munnalal Yadav announced that the resolution to terminate Congress councillor Qadri's membership had been passed by a two-thirds majority.

Indore is considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party dominates the Municipal Corporation in terms of the number of councillors.

"Qadri, who is in jail, has several cases registered against him for arranging funds for love jihad and other serious charges. His continuing as a councillor was not in the interest of both the city and the Municipal Corporation. Qadri's membership was terminated as per a resolution passed by a two-thirds majority under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told reporters.

The Congress, which has remained silent on the serious allegations against Qadri, should answer whether it supports 'love jihad', Bhargava added.

Before the resolution against Qadri could be discussed, Congress councillors left the House and staged a sit-in protest outside.

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, Chintu Chouksey, said, "The Municipal Council has no right to remove an elected councillor (Qadri) in this manner. The BJP does not want to discuss basic issues like the city's poor traffic, potholes, and poor drainage system. It only engages in communal politics." As per police, Qadri surrendered before the district court on August 29 after being on the run for nearly two-and-half months in connection with the alleged funding of love jihad. He is currently in judicial custody.

Two men, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah, had allegedly confessed to police in June that Qadri had given them Rs 3 lakh to lure young women into love affairs and convert them to Islam, and that they had spent the money for the purpose.

A police official said Sheikh and Shah were held in separate cases on charges of raping two young women and other offences.

"Based on the statements of the two, a case was registered against Qadri for being involved in a conspiracy to convert people to Islam through money, after which he absconded. A reward of Rs 40,000 was announced for Qadri's arrest. Hw was also booked under National Security Act (NSA)," the official said.

There are 18 criminal cases registered against Qadri in various police stations in the city, the official added.