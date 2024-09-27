Love marriage leads to social boycott of a family in Maharashtra; police file case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) A case has been registered against nine members of a caste panchayat for imposing a social boycott on a woman and her family after her father-in-law entered into a love marriage without the panchayat's consent.

The incident took place in Beed district of Maharashtra, where the Nandiwale (Tirmali) community, a nomadic tribe, issued the ostracism order for the family, claiming it would last for "seven generations".

A caste panchayat, referred to as 'jat panchayat' in Marathi, operates as an informal dispute resolution mechanism within various communities. These bodies often function outside the legal framework, exerting significant influence over their members.

The case was filed at the Ashti police station following a complaint from 32-year-old Malan Fulmali, a labourer residing in the Kada Karkhana area of Beed. She lives with her husband, Shivaji, and their children.

On September 21, Malan and her family were summoned to a meeting in Doithan village, where they encountered nine panchayat members and around 800 community members.

The complaint states that during this meeting, the panchayat members threatened Malan and her family with violence if they contacted the police regarding the situation.

They were called back the following day, where the panchayat said that Malan's father-in-law, Narsu Fulmali, had married against the community's wishes.

As a penalty for this act, he was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh. When Narsu was unable to pay, the panchayat shifted the financial burden onto Malan and her family.

Upon expressing their inability to pay the fine, the panchayat escalated the situation by declaring a social boycott against Malan’s family. Following this order, Malan decided to approach the police to seek justice.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the nine accused -- Gangadhar Palwe, Uttam Fulmali, Ganga Fulmali, Chinnu Fulmali, Subhash Fulmali, Baburao Fulmali, Shetiba Kakde, Sayaji Fulmali, and Gulab Palwe -- under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016.

They also face charges related to unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The matter is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far," a police official from the Ashti police station said.

The situation highlights ongoing issues regarding social justice and the power dynamics within caste-based communities in the country.