Lovely appointed Trans Yamuna Development Board chairman, Chauhan gets Village Development Board

New Delhi: BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed as the chairman of Trans Yamuna Development Board and party legislator Raj Kumar Chauhan has been given the charge of Delhi Village Development Board, official sources on Saturday said.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP MLAs at the Delhi Secretariat here earlier in the day, they said.

Sources said that the appointments were decided in a recent Cabinet meeting of the Delhi government and the necessary notifications are likely to be issued soon.

"I am grateful for this responsibility given and would work hard to fulfil the confidence shown in me by the chief minister," said Chauhan, the BJP MLA from the Mongolpuri constituency.

Chauhan was a minister in former chief minister Sheila Dikshit-led government for over a decade. He joined the BJP after his claim for ticket from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat was rejected by the Congress ahead of the 2024 general elections.

No immediate reaction was available from Lovely on this development.

Lovely, the former president of Delhi Congress, resigned from the party and joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He was fielded by the BJP from the Gandhi Nagar constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections held in February this year, replacing sitting MLA Anil Bajpayi.

Lovely won the elections, defeating Naveen Chaudhary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a comfortable margin.