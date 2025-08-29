Lover, father, uncle get life term over Meerut man's murder in 2021

Meerut, Aug 28 (PTI) A court in Meerut on Thursday sentenced three people to life for the murder of an 18-year-old man in 2021 and fined them Rs 10,000 each.

The man's purported lover was among the three convicted.

Abhishek was killed on March 27, 2021, and his body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pond.

Abhishek was in a relationship with Aditi, and had gone to her house on the night of March 27 night but did not return.

His family found his body near a pond the next morning.

Rajkumar, Abhishek's father approached police and filed a complaint against Aditi, her father Anuj Kumar, and uncle Omkar Singh.

A charge sheet was filed in the matter and investigation led to the arrest of the three.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-12 Rajmangal Singh Yadav convicted all Anuj, Omkar and Aditi, all residents of areas under Ataura and Mawana police station area. PTI COR KIS VN VN