Lovers commit suicide with poison in Noida

Noida, Dec 25 (PTI) A couple in love allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison near Dadri bypass in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said on Thursday.

Badalpur Police Station in-charge Inspector Amit Bhadana said that 32-year-old Ashish, a native of Ujeda village in Ghaziabad district, was in a relationship with 19-year-old Anshika from Meerut.

According to him, Anshika was Ashish's sister-in-law, and both had been missing from their homes since Monday.

While on the run, on Wednesday, they stopped at a shop near Dadri bypass, near Dhoom Manikpur village on the national highway.

Late at night, they ate poison in what is likely to be a suicide pact, Bhadana said. Police rushed both to a government hospital in Badalpur, where they died during treatment on Thursday, he said.

No complaint has been filed with the police by the family members, he added. PTI COR VN VN