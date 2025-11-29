Lovlina Boxing Academy, BCORE ink pact to boost high-performance training for young athletes

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Assam’s Lovlina Boxing Academy (LBA) has signed an MoU with the Bharat Centre for Olympic Research and Education (BCORE) at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to integrate sports science, analytics and athlete wellbeing, officials said.

The agreement is a major boost to India’s high-performance sporting ecosystem, and marks the beginning of a strategic and long-term collaboration aimed at strengthening sports research, scientific training, athlete wellbeing, and advanced coaching methodologies, Tokyo Olympic medalist and academy founder Lovlina Borgohain said.

According to the terms of the MoU, both institutions will jointly work on sports science applications, performance analytics, psychological training modules, injury-prevention frameworks and modernised high-performance systems.

RRU Vice-Chancellor Prof Bimal N Patel, speaking on the occasion, hailed the academy’s mission to shape grassroots and elite sporting talent.

He emphasised that the collaboration aligns with RRU’s national mandate of fostering excellence in sports through interdisciplinary research, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and institutional partnerships that contribute to India’s broader sporting ambitions.

As part of the partnership, LBA will gain structured access to RRU’s advanced sports science and research infrastructure, including biomechanics labs, performance analysis units, recovery science facilities, and academic expertise in sports technology, psychology and physical conditioning.

Joint research projects, athlete assessment protocols, training workshops, and knowledge-exchange programmes will be developed to strengthen the pathways for emerging and elite athletes associated with LBA, the officials said.

During the two-day visit to RRU from November 27, an LBA delegation also interacted with senior Gujarat Police officials, and discussed possibilities of collaborative opportunities in athlete safety and security awareness, discipline and leadership programmes, integration of police sports initiatives, and future joint events.

Gujarat Police officials expressed interest in supporting initiatives aimed at youth engagement, fitness promotion, and national sporting excellence, they said.

“This is a proud and important moment for us at LBA. By joining hands with RRU and BCORE, we are opening new doors for our athletes, doors that lead to scientific training, global benchmarks and structured pathways to success,'' Borgohain said.

Many young athletes, especially from small towns, dream big but lack access to the right support systems and ''this partnership will help bridge that gap and bring world-class knowledge and facilities directly to them", she added.