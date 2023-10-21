Low conviction rate in POCSO cases: Kerala Human Rights panel hands over report to HC, Home depart

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday handed over a report, with the suggestions put forth by the state police to increase the conviction rates in POCSO cases, to the High Court and the Home Department for taking further actions.

The Rights Panel's move came from a petition filed before it pointing out the low conviction rates in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The report submitted by the ADGP in charge of Law and Order has listed detailed reasons for the low conviction rate and suggestions to overcome it, the Commission said in a release.

"The low conviction rates in POCSO cases are mainly due to the instances of survivors and the witnesses altering their statements in favor of the accused during the trial and settling it outside the court," the release said, citing the report.

It also pointed out that there were lapses on behalf of higher police officials during the investigation period and the trial, apart from delay in completing the probe and collecting evidence.

The ADGP has suggested recording the statements of the survivors and the witnesses under section 164 CrPC (statement recorded before the magistrate).

The report also suggested filing the chemical examination result, scene plan, birth certificate and medical examination report along with the chargesheet without any delay.

"In case the survivor turns hostile in POCSO cases, then steps should be taken to recover the victim's compensation already given. In case the close relatives of the survivor is an accused in the case, then there should be provision for the secure stay of the survivor," the suggestions read.

The report was submitted on a petition filed by a social activist, Adv B Devdas. PTI RRT RRT KH