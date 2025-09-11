Low intensity blast in J-K's Doda, no one injured

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) A low-intensity explosion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, sources said.

No one was injured in the blast that took place in Dumri-Thukar Mohalla near Jamai Masjid, they said.

"A low intensity blast was reported from Thukar Mohalla of Doda town. No injuries reported", Deputy Inspector General Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban said in a post on X.

Efforts are on by police and forensic science lab (FSL) teams to ascertain the details of the blast, police said. Two persons -- Javed and Khurshid -- have been detained for questioning. They were present at the place during the blast, police added.

According to reports, it seems that there is use of crude explosives used in the blast, which is being investigated by FSL team and police.

Tension prevailed in the district and adjoining areas following the detention of more than 80 people and violent clashes between protesters and security forces after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Prohibitory orders remained in force for the third consecutive day on Thursday in Doda district, where mobile internet and WiFi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure. The administration invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act restricting public movement without prior permission. PTI AB AB OZ OZ