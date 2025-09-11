Low-intensity blast in J-K's Doda; no one injured

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons have been detained after a low-intensity explosion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, sources said.

No one was injured in the blast that took place in Dumri-Thukar Mohalla near Jamia Masjid, they said.

"A low-intensity blast was reported from Thukar Mohalla of Doda town. No injuries reported," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, said in a post on X.

Efforts are on by police and forensic science lab (FSL) teams to ascertain the details of the blast, police said.

Two persons – Javed and Khurshid – have been detained for questioning. They were present at the place during the blast, the police added.

Speaking to reporters in Doda, DIG Shridhar Patil said that there was a report of an explosion-like sound between 10.30 and 11 am, which is under investigation. "Two persons are under inquiry and action will be taken based on the investigation," he said.

Teams of police and FSL are working on it, he said, adding the two men are being questioned. "We have collected some samples from the spot. They will be subjected to blastic examination to determine what type of material was used." The blast occurred in the lawn of local resident Abdul Ahad, leaving a big hole.

According to reports, it appears that crude explosives were used in the blast, which is being investigated by FSL and police teams.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta said that a low-intensity blast was heard in Thukar Mohalla of Doda town. "Our FSL teams, blast experts and police teams are at the spot. They are investigating.

"We will share any further details as we get them. No injuries have been reported. This has nothing to do with the ongoing protest here. This is a single incident. Investigation is ongoing," he said.

The last blast in Doda took place on January 8, 2010, in which six people, including four women, were injured in the house of Mohammad Iqbal in Seri, Bhaderwah town of Doda district.

Before that, one person was killed and 17 others injured in a powerful explosion at the bus stand in Doda on May 5, 2003.

Prohibitory orders remained in force for the third consecutive day on Thursday in Doda district, where mobile internet and WiFi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

The administration invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), restricting public movement without prior permission. PTI AB KSS KSS