Low-intensity blast reported outside Gurugram pub, suspect held

Gurugram, Dec 10 (PTI) A low-intensity explosion was reported outside a night club in Sector 29, Gurugram, in the early hours of Tuesday and a man who allegedly hurled the bombs was caught at the scene, police said.

Advertisment

There were no casualties in the incident. A scooter was charred and the bar's signboard was damaged in the incident.

The incident occurred around 5:15 am when the accused, Sachin, who was in an inebriated state, threw two 'sutli bombs' at Human Night Club. He planned to throw two more but was nabbed by the police before he could do so, an officer said.

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora, a bomb disposal team from Gurugram Police was called to the scene. The team inspected the site and recovered two live 'sutli bombs' and a country-made weapon from the possession of the accused, the officer said.

Advertisment

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reached the spot. Additionally, teams from the Crime Unit and SWAT of Gurugram Police are investigating the matter.

The accused is currently being interrogated by the Crime Branch and STF teams of Gurugram Police, officials said. ARD ARD ARD