Low-level politics: Anurag Thakur slams Cong and RJD over PM Modi's AI video

Pune, Sept 13 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress and RJD of playing low-level politics by circulating a purported AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother.

The video was shared by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle on September 10, in which "the PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar." "In everyone's life, the place of a mother is paramount, but Congress and RJD have stooped so low that they are using ill words about the late mother of the Prime Minister. Through this AI-generated video, the mentality of Congress and RJD is visible. Is it necessary to abuse anyone's mother in politics?" said Thakur, who was in Pune to flag off a cycle rally organised to celebrate PM Modi's upcoming 75th birthday.

He stated that the Congress had not apologised for the act and the people of Bihar, as well as the country, would not forgive the party.

"They will give a big shock to Congress and RJD in the Bihar state elections," he said.

Thakur also took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for skipping the oath-taking ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

"When the Parliament session was on, he was not there. He (Rahul) was also not there at the Red Fort during the August 15 celebrations, and now, when the oath-taking ceremony of the Vice President was held yesterday, he was again absent.

"It seems he has become the leader of those who oppose Bharat. He performs the role of LOB (leader of opposing Bharat) and not LOP (Leader of Opposition)." Addressing concerns over the India-Pakistan cricket match, the former sports minister said India has to participate in a multi-national tournament, otherwise the opponent team will score points.

"If India does not play, the team will be out of the tournament. If India skips one match, the opposite team will get the points," he added and reiterated that India will not play a bilateral series with Pakistan until it stops terrorist activities.

Asked about the turmoil in Nepal, Thakur said India shares cordial relations with the neighbouring country.

"Everybody wishes that normalcy prevails there. India always stands in solidarity with Nepal," he added. PTI SPK NSK