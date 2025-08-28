Low-lying areas, agri fields inundated in Kamareddy following torrential rains

Hyderabad: Several low-lying areas and agricultural fields were inundated on Thursday in Kamareddy district of Telangana following torrential rain.
Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate following heavy rains in Kamareddy, Medak and other districts since Wednesday morning, resulting in disruption of road links between villages.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would on Thursday undertake an aerial survey of the districts where heavy rainfall was reported, an official release said.
The Army said its personnel are undertaking relief measures, including evacuating stranded citizens, distributing relief material and relocating families to safer areas in Medak district, using specialised boats, essential equipment and skilled troops.
Indian Army Southern Command in a post on 'X' said: "Indian Army Flood Relief Columns were swiftly launched and are undertaking comprehensive Flood Relief operations in close coordination with Civil Administration, #NDRF and #SDRF."
Engineering Task Forces (ETF) are clearing obstacles and restoring connectivity, while medical teams are providing urgent care to the affected, it said.
"#IndianArmy remains committed to bringing relief & reassurance to affected communities," it added.
State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a teleconference with the officials of Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and other districts late on Wednesday.
An official release quoted the Chief Secretary as saying that the rains did not affect the normal life so much due to the timely measures initiated by the government.
He asked the officials to be prepared in view of forecast of heavy rains on Thursday.
The government would deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF teams to Kamareddy and Nirmal districts, he said.
State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the 103-year-old Pocharam project in Kamareddy district, built during the Nizam regime, withstood a heavy inflow of 1.82 lakh cusecs.
The Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled four trains due to water overflowing on tracks in Gajwel- Lakdaram section of its Hyderabad Division following the heavy rains, the SCR said in a release late on Wednesday.
The Met Centre of IMD here forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda and other districts.
A person died when the wall of his house collapsed in Kamareddy district on Wednesday, while another went missing following heavy rains.
Kamareddy bore the brunt of the rains, with Argonda in the district receiving 418.3 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 9 pm on Wednesday, followed by 302.5 mm rain at Akkapur in Nirmal district.
Officials shifted over 500 people to safer places in Kamareddy district on Wednesday and made arrangements to provide food to about 1,000 people.