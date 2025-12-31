Low pay, long hours and lack of security push gig workers to the edge

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Long working hours, shrinking incentives, low monthly earnings and the absence of insurance or medical support have left gig workers struggling to make ends meet, prompting many of them to voice their grievances and seek stronger social security measures.

Several gig workers said they work 11 to 12 hours a day for modest daily earnings, with no assurance of support in case of injury or illness.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, a delivery worker who has been in the sector for eight years, said he earns around Rs 1,300 a day, while incentives have steadily reduced.

"We work from morning till midnight, but if even one order is unsuccessful, incentives are cut. Monthly earnings are around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. After paying rent and children's school fees, we are left with nothing, and without any savings. We want a fixed salary and insurance," Sharma said.

Another worker involved in this unorganised sector, Mahesh, said meeting daily targets has become mandatory, forcing them to work beyond their assigned shifts.

"We start very early and our children hardly see us in the morning. Even on festivals, when others celebrate, we continue working. I recently met with an accident and fractured my finger, but the company did not provide any medical help," he said.

Highlighting issues of dignity and safety, gig worker Shakir Raza said they often face unreasonable demands from customers.

"Even in extreme heat, we are asked to climb to the fourth or fifth floor, otherwise complaints are filed on the app. If a customer cancels an order, penalties are imposed on us," he said, urging companies and customers to understand their situation.

Amid these concerns, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the government was sensitive to the issues faced by gig workers and those in the unorganised sector. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently shown concern for gig workers, who have become an essential part of modern life.

"The Prime Minister remains deeply concerned about gig workers and labour law reforms. Gig workers are an integral part of today's lifestyle. The government is concerned about their safety and facilities and will address their demands," Sehrawat said, adding that society must also change its mindset and treat gig workers with respect. Gig Worker Association secretary Nitesh Kumar Das said, in Delhi, gig workers are not protesting through a conventional street demonstration. Instead, they are observing a coordinated flash strike.

This means workers are collectively logging off and not accepting orders during peak demand hours, especially lunch and dinner slots, when platforms are most dependent on their labour. The aim is to expose how platform systems rely on constant availability of workers, while denying them basic protections, Das said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, in a post on X, said, "Today, gig workers have announced a strike to highlight their grievances. I raised their issues in Parliament earlier in the month, expecting responsible engagement from the platforms." He urged the management of online delivery companies to intervene immediately, engage dialogue and arrive at a fair, humane solutions. "India's growth cannot run on fear and exploitation. It must run on dignity and justice," he added.

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union announced a nationwide strike on the New Year's Eve to collectively raise demands concerning the rights, welfare and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.