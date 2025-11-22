Low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (PTI) A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to intensify into a depression around November 24, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed near the Malacca Strait over the South Andaman Sea. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around November 24, 2025," the IMD said in a special bulletin.

The weather office also said that the system (possible depression) is likely to move westnorthwestwards and is very likely to intensify further over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Though the IMD scientists are uncertain whether the low-pressure system will develop into a cyclonic storm, they said the weather agency will update people well ahead of the formation of any system.

Anticipating heavy rains in coastal and southern regions of the state, the people have resorted to harvesting paddy crops, which are almost mature.

However, the state Agriculture department was yet to issue any advisory for farmers, an official said.

Meanwhile, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty, said that the low-pressure area is at a very long distance from the Odisha coast and therefore the IMD has forecast dry weather in the state.