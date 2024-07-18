Low-pressure area formed, Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar, Jul 18 (PTI) A low-pressure area was formed over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in Odisha, the weathermen said.

The system is expected to move closer to the Odisha coast in the next two days, India Meteorological Department’s Bhubaneswar centre said.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall is likely in many places of Odisha for four days since Thursday.

From June 1 to 18, the state has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 288.3 mm against the normal 394.1 mm, the IMD said.

During the period, 13 districts of the state received normal rainfall while the rest 17 remained deficient. PTI BBM BBM NN