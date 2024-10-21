Low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Oct 23: IMD

Amaravati, Oct 21 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Monday said a new low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23.

Advertisment

According to the weather department, the low pressure formed over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around 5:30 am on Monday, influenced by Sunday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central and southeast part of the sea.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October over east-central Bay of Bengal,” it said in a press release.

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards to reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha – West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, it added. PTI STH ROH