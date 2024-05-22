Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD predicts rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and under its influence northern Odisha districts are likely to receive rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast is very likely to move north-eastwards and will turn into a depression by May 24 morning, the IMD said.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over... Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts with associated cyclonic circulation...," a bulletin issued by the IMD said on Wednesday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) likely in isolated places of Balasore district from May 24 and moderate rainfall in other northern Odisha districts.

The IMD also cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea on May 23 and 24 as sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough. The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the shore by May 23, it said.

The IMD in its bulletin said squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over south Bay of Bengal on May 22. It would gradually increase to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23 morning.

The IMD further said that it would extend to adjoining areas of north Bay of Bengal with increased wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from May 24 morning and over northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest and east central Bay of Bengal from May 25 morning for subsequent 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked District Collectors to keep the district administration alert and in readiness to meet any eventuality.

The SRC in a letter to all the district collectors said that light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over districts of north Odisha during May 24 and 25.