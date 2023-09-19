Low pressure area forms over BoB; IMD forecasts heavy rain for four days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and under its impact widespread rainfall would occur in some districts of Odisha for four days from Tuesday.

Besides rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning will also occur in some places of the state during the next two days, the IMD regional centre here said in a bulletin.

In its forecast till 8.30 am of Wednesday, the IMD issued an Orange warning (be prepared) of heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri.

Similarly, a Yellow warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts of Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur and Bolangir, it said.

Forecasting heavy rain from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD issued an Orange warning for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

Yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Ganjam, it said.

Moreover, the IMD forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri and Khurda.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state received an average rainfall of 4.6 mm with the highest of 67.2 mm recorded at Jhumpura in Keonjhar district, followed by 62 mm at Khariar in Nuapada district, 60.4 mm at Koraput, 50.6 mm in Berhampur in Ganjam district.