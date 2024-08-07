Low pressure area to bring heavy rain in most places of West Bengal: Met

Kolkata: Heavy rain will occur in most districts of West Bengal during the next few days owing to a cyclonic circulation which will intensify into a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha, the Met office said on Wednesday.

It warned of landslides in the hilly areas in sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong owing to possible heavy to very heavy rain.

A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by Thursday, the Met said.

It forecast heavy to very heavy rain till August 9 in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, where the southwest monsoon has been active.

The weather office also forecast light to moderate rain in most places of south Bengal till August 13, with heavy rain at one or two places.

Pundibari in Cooch Behar district recorded the state's highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am of Wednesday at 120 mm, while Algara in Kalimpong received 100 mm rain during the period.

The Met data said that Dum Dum received 80 mm rain during the same period while Darjeeling got 70 mm rainfall.