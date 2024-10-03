Low pressure likely to bring heavy rain in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, bringing isolated heavy rainfall in different parts of West Bengal, the Met office said on Thursday.

The Met said that under the influence of the weather system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in sub-Himalayan districts till Saturday, with the possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places.

The low-pressure system will also cause heavy downpours in south Bengal districts on Friday, it said.

Landslides may be triggered by heavy rains in the hills districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Met office said.

Squally wind reaching speed of 40 to 50 kmph will prevail over north and adjoining Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till Friday, it said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea during such time. PTI AMR SBN SBN