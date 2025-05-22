Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in Bengal's coastal areas: IMD

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Coastal areas of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall from April 28 as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said in its forecast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in the presence of favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms with gusty winds, accompanied by heavy rainfall are likely over some districts of West Bengal during the next few days from Thursday.

It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, which will become more marked during the subsequent two days.

"Under its influence light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to commence on May 28 over coastal areas of West Bengal," the IMD said.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over Jhargram, Purulia, Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman districts with heavy rainfall over Paschim Medinipur and Birbhum, it said.

The IMD said that thunderstorms with gusty wind and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur districts. PTI AMR RG