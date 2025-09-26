Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to trigger rain in south Bengal districts during Durga Puja days

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) A low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing light to moderate rain across many parts of south Bengal during the ongoing Durga Puja festival, the IMD said on Friday.

According to weather officials, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts during the next two days.

They added that light to moderate rain is likely to continue over many places in south Bengal over the next seven days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression is likely to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Saturday, the IMD said.

With sea conditions likely to be rough to very rough, Met officials have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea over north and central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coast.