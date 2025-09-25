Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal to bring rain to Maharashtra; monsoon withdrawal delayed

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) A low-pressure system has developed over the Bay of Bengal due to which several parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience cloudy weather and increased rainfall between September 26 and 28, a government statement said on Thursday.

The southwest monsoon is not expected to withdraw from the state before October 5, said the statement posted on X.

"South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are likely to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of September 26. Districts including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded are expected to witness showers, while light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada," it said.

The state agriculture department has advised farmers to plan their agricultural operations in accordance with the weather forecast and to safeguard harvested crops from rain and gusty winds, it said.

Authorities have also warned of a possible rise in water levels in dams across South Marathwada, Konkan and the Ghat regions of western Maharashtra, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams.

The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, the statement said.