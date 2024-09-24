Low pressure to bring heavy rain in many places of Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal will bring light to moderate rainfall in most places of West Bengal during the next two or three days while downpours are likely in some places, the Met office said on Tuesday.

It also warned of the possibility of landslides in the vulnerable areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The weather office said that the low pressure area is likely to bring heavy rainfall in several south Bengal districts till September 26 and in north Bengal till the next day.

In south Bengal, the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Mednipur, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram are likely to receive heavy rain on various days till September 26.

The north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Alipurduar, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur and Coochbehar are likely to receive heavy rain till September 27, with isolated very heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. PTI AMR NN