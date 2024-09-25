Low pressure to bring heavy rain in several West Bengal districts: Met Department

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, with extremely heavy downpours expected in some sub-Himalayan areas.

A low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring rain or thunderstorms to various districts in both south and north Bengal over the next seven days, the Met office said.

The weather office said the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur would experience very heavy rainfall through Thursday, while heavy rain is anticipated in other south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

It warned that very heavy rain, with extremely heavy downpours in isolated areas, would occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong until Friday.

Bagdogra in north Bengal recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 99.6 mm in 24 hours till 8:30 AM on Wednesday, while the coastal town of Digha saw 97.4 mm during the same period.

Other locations with significant rainfall included Kanthi (67 mm), Sagar (60 mm), Midnapore (37 mm), Kalaikunda (35 mm), Kalimpong (54 mm), Raiganj (39 mm), and Jalpaiguri (38 mm). Kolkata, which has been experiencing light rain since early Wednesday, recorded 9 mm during this period. PTI AMR MNB