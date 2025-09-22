Low pressure to bring heavy rain in south Bengal this week: IMD

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal till September 24, the IMD said on Monday.

Moderate rain is also likely to happen in the same region till September 27.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas district and heavy rain (7-11 cm) will take place at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts of south Bengal till Tuesday morning.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts thereafter till Wednesday, it said.

The IMD said that another low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25 and become a depression the next day.

The Met office said that squally weather, with surface wind speed reaching 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is very likely to prevail over the Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, till September 27.

With sea conditions likely to be rough, the Met advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coasts till September 27. PTI AMR NN