Low pressure to bring heavy rain most parts of Bengal: Met

Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) The Met office on Friday said a low pressure area over north Bengal, coupled with an active monsoon, will bring heavy rainfall across most of West Bengal till August 26.

South Bengal districts are expected to experience the most intense rainfall during this period, Met officials said.

The low-pressure system, projected to move towards Jharkhand in the next one day, is anticipated to bring very heavy rain in South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Purulia, and Birbhum from August 23 to 26, the Met office said in its forecast.

Additionally, heavy rain is expected in several districts in north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri, until August 26, weather officials said.

Asansol recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 64 mm over the last 24 hours, followed by Barrackpore with 62 mm. Other areas with significant rainfall include Dum Dum (48 mm), Medinipur (45 mm), Bankura (37 mm) and Kolkata (21 mm), according to Met data. PTI AMR MNB