Low water storage level: Latur collector asks agencies to repair tankers, hand pumps

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Live water storage in 171 small, medium and large projects in Latur in Maharashtra stands at just 28.52 per cent, due to which hand pumps and water tankers need to be repaired and kept ready at the earliest, an official said on Thursday.

The order was issued by Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, who also demarcated use of water in these projects for irrigation and drinking purposes, he said.

"Looking at the water scarcity, all agencies should get their tankers and hand pumps repaired. The water kept reserved for drinking purpose should be guarded," she said in a meeting in Latur during the day.