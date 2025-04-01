Lower duration of deep sleep, REM related to brain changes seen in Alzheimer's patients: Study

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Lesser time spent in specific sleep phases such as REM or deep sleep could be related to brain changes usually seen in patients with Alzheimer's disease -- an ageing-related condition impairing one's memory, thought processes and speech -- a new study has found.

During night-time sleep, one goes through four stages, each of which is associated with different physiological processes in the body. The Rapid Eye Movement (REM) stage is marked by quick movements of the eyes, increased activity in the brain and vivid dreaming.

The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, show that people spending a lower time in slow wave sleep (deep sleep) and REM had smaller volumes of brain regions known to be affected in Alzheimer's disease.

"These results are particularly significant because they help characterise how sleep deficiency, a prevalent disturbance among middle-aged and older adults, may relate to Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis (development) and cognitive impairment," lead author Gawon Cho, a postdoctoral associate at Yale School of Medicine, US, said.

Night-time sleep is known to be critical for multiple processes in the brain, including how it consolidates memory by integrating information gained during the day with past knowledge.

Studies have previously analysed brain scans of Alzheimer's patients and revealed a lower volume of hippocampus -- the 'memory' centre -- among others.

This study analysed brain scans of 270 people, typically aged about 60 years old, comparing features with those seen in MRI scans of brain 13-17 years later.

The researchers found smaller volumes of the 'inferior parietal' region, which is known to experience changes in early Alzheimer's disease. The region helps with functions such as attention, language and social cognition.

"Having less slow wave sleep (and less REM) was associated with smaller volumes of the inferior parietal region," the authors wrote.

Cho said, "Our findings provide preliminary evidence that reduced neuroactivity during sleep may contribute to brain atrophy (reduced volume), thereby potentially increasing the risk of Alzheimer's disease." The authors added that sleep architecture -- how sleep cycles are structured and organised -- could be a modifiable risk factor, and offers opportunities to reduce one's risk of Alzheimer's disease.

"Sleep architecture may be a modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, allowing to explore interventions to reduce risk or delay Alzheimer's onset," Cho said.

More studies are needed to understand how changes in sleep architecture can cause Alzheimer's disease to develop and progress, the team said.