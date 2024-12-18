Lower hills, plains of Himachal continue to reel under cold wave

Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued unabated in the lower hills and plain areas of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with the local meteorological office warning of severe cold wave in four out of 12 districts of the state till Saturday.

The Met office has issued an orange warning for cold to severe cold wave at a few places in the lower hills of Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur and Mandi districts, and yellow warning for cold wave in Chamba and Kangra districts till Saturday.

Dense and shallow fog was witnessed at isolated places in Bilaspur and Mandi, while ground frost was observed in Palampur and Kangra, the MeT office said.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the coldest night temperature at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, while several places in the lower hills shivered as minimum temperatures stayed close to the freezing point.

While Sundernagar recorded a low of 0.1 degree Celsius, Mandi shivered at 0.6 degree Celsius, Una at 1.4 degrees Celsius, and Hamirpur at 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius, while the key tourist destinations of Dharamshala, Shimla and Manali recorded day temperatures at 24.2 degrees, 18.6 degrees, and 15.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT officer has advised people in the plain areas to keep warm, protect livestock, and make necessary arrangements to safeguard crops from cold and frost.

Meanwhile, the post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 18 stood at 96 per cent, as the state received 2.3 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 62.5 mm. PTI BPL ARI