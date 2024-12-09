Loyalty of police officers should be to Constitution, not rulers: ex-IPS officer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Police officers should be loyal to the Constitution and not the governing leaders, former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar said.

Borwankar was conferred with the Anant Bhalerao Memorial Award in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday evening.

"The loyalty of police officers should be with the Constitution which is the prime instrument of governance and not with the governing leaders," Borwankar said.

She pointed out that the shortage of police officers and judges affects the desired results (crime detection and the conviction rate).

"Ideally, the number of police officers per lakh should be 220. However, in India this number is 153," the former top police officer said, pointing out that police personnel work 11 hours without weekly offs.

"They ideally should work eight hours. How can we expect the best results (in terms of crime detection) in such a situation?" she asked.

Borwankar announced the donation of Rs 50,000 cash award she had received to the Police Foundation of India.

She said the number of judges per 10 lakh population should be 50, but this number is 21 in India.

Borwankar said the encounter killing (of criminals) is not a solution, referring to the Badlapur incident wherein the prime accused in the sexual abuse of two minor girls died in alleged retaliatory firing by police.

Borwankar expressed concern over rising corruption in the police force.

"In the initial days of my career, we used to count on our fingers the number of police officers who take money (bribes). Now, we count the number of officers who don't take money on fingers. Data collection is crucial for decision-making," she said.

Borwankar held senior positions in the Maharashtra Police Force and at the Central Bureau of Investigation, eventually retiring as Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the National Crime Records Bureau. PTI AW NSK