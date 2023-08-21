Loyalty, seniority and experience behind N Raghuveera Reddy's appointment as CWC member: AP Congress president

Amaravati, Aug 21 (PTI) Loyalty, seniority and a wealth of experience worked in favour of former minister N Raghuveera Reddy to be included as a member in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Andhra Pradesh party unit president Gidugu Rudra Raju said on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief said Reddy's inclusion was a decision taken by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge after due consideration of several factors.

"It is a decision taken by the Congress president. When the Congress president takes a decision, they consider all the things," Raju told PTI.

According to Raju, Reddy was a senior minister in the Congress government between 1989 and 1994 in former chief minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy's cabinet. He also worked as a minister under former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

The state party unit chief noted that Raghuveera Reddy, who also served as Congress president for AP, had held important portfolios such as revenue and agriculture, and also comes from a Backward Class (BC) community.

Further, Raju agreed that Reddy has been rewarded for his loyalty to the Congress, which the latter demonstrated by not abandoning the party after Rajasekhar Reddy's demise and also did not join YSRCP led by incumbent Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Besides, he observed that the Congress gave due representation to AP by appointing former bureaucrat K Raju as a permanent invitee and former Union minister M M Pallam Raju as a special invitee. PTI STH HDA