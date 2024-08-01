Loyola College opened portals of learning for all, says TN CM

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Loyola College, Chennai, was among a few institutions that opened its portals when social discrimination prevailed to provide education for all, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Speaking at the centenary year celebration of one of the oldest colleges in the city, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that Loyola College, which began with a modest 75 students in 1925 was now imparting education to several thousands of students.

The college will be celebrating its centenary of yeoman service in 2025.

"This college opened its portals to provide education for all at a time when there was social discrimination...it is your (students) duty to study and our responsibility to ensure education for all without discrimination," he said.

The Dravidian model of governance would become meaningful only when education was made accessible to everyone, Stalin added.

Recalling that his Minister-son Udhayanidhi and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran were among the prominent personalities who studied at Loyola, Stalin said he regretted that he did not study in this college. "I missed studying here," he said.

"I have not come to this college as Chief Minister alone. But as a parent of a student who had studied here," the Chief Minister said. PTI JSP JSP SS