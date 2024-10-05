LPG cylinder explodes in Himachal village, no casualty

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 5 (PTI) Property worth lakhs was destroyed after an LPG cylinder exploded in a village market in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday morning, according to locals.

Police officials said a case has been registered and a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the blaze, they added.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place in Mahesh Kuyal village.

Local panchayat up-pradhan Subhash Chand said when Suresh Kumar, who runs a sweet shop in the Kakkar area, turned on the gas on Saturday morning, flames started to rise from the cylinder leading to the shop catching fire.

Just as Kumar was rescued by another shopkeeper, the cylinder exploded.

Fire department teams rushed to the spot and doused the flames, Chand said.

He added that the impact of the explosion was so severe that it led to a stampede-like situation in the market. PTI COR BPL ARI RPA