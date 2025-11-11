LPG cylinders explode in TN’s Ariyalur district

Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 11 (PTI) A lorry carrying LPG cylinders from Tiruchirappalli to Ariyalur met with an accident near Varanavasi in the district on Tuesday morning leading to a fire mishap, police said.

Several cylinders exploded in the incident causing panic in the village. Some of them were strewn around and the vehicle was gutted, police said.

The lorry driver, identified as Kanagaraj, 35, who sustained injuries, was admitted to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital, police official said.

The cause of the accident was being probed, the official added. PTI JSP JSP ROH