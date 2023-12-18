LPG gas cylinder supplier, minor girl hit by speeding car in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old LPG gas cylinder supplier and a minor girl were allegedly hit by a speeding car driven by a juvenile in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Monday, police said.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on the social media.

In the video, a car is seen being driven at a high speed and hit a person, who was carrying cylinder on a cart.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at the Shalimar Bagh police station on Monday regarding a road accident.

Ram Kumar, the man injured, was shifted to Jahangirpuri's BJRM Hospital, the officer said, adding the police reached the hospital where the injured was found under treatment and later discharged.

The officer said it also came to the fore during the inquiry that the offending vehicle also hit a six-year-old girl Kashish, a resident of Shalimar village.

The minor, who was found under treatment at Shalimar Bagh's Jhamb Multi Specility Hospital, received simple injury and was discharged after first aid, he added.

The driver of the car Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was caught on the spot, police said, adding he is a juvenile (17) and works in a private company.

The statement of the injured LPG gas cylinder supplier was recorded, police said.

Based on the statement of the victims, necessary legal action is being taken, they said. PTI NIT AS AS