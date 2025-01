Ramgarh, Jan 10 (PTI) A LPG tanker overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday, police said.

The accident happened on NH-33 in Chutupalu, disrupting traffic on the road for three hours, they said.

The driver and his helper escaped unhurt, they said, adding that no leakage of gas was reported.

The tanker was lifted safely and the highway was cleared, police said.

Low visibility due to dense fog was suspected to have caused the mishap, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM