LPG supply stable in Telangana, says official

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) LPG cooking gas supply for domestic and commercial sectors in Telangana remains normal, a senior Civil Supplies Department official said on Tuesday.

The official also warned of stringent action against those found hoarding or black marketing LPG cylinders.

Addressing concerns, Civil Supplies Department Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told PTI that 2.3 lakh cylinders are daily supplied by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and urged the public not to panic.

Asked if there has been any disruption in LPG cooking gas supply to domestic and commercial sectors amid the conflict in West Asia, he said, "Things are going on smoothly. People should not panic. The situation is comfortable at present." While the situation in Telangana is stable, the Centre has formed a committee to examine supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

As the widening conflict in West Asia disrupted global fuel lifelines, including India's LPG supplies, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supply to households, leading to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants, which use market priced commercial LPG.