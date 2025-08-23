LPG tanker fire incident: Death toll rises to 3, Punjab CM announces ex-gratia

Hoshiarpur, Aug 23 (PTI) The death toll in the LPG tanker fire incident rose to three after one more person succumbed to burn injuries, police said on Saturday.

Earlier, two people were killed and 21 others injured when an LPG tanker exploded after another vehicle collided with it around 10 pm on Friday near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

According to police, the blaze spread rapidly, engulfing nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said Dharminder Verma (28), a resident of Mandiala village, died while being shifted to a hospital in Amritsar.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said Verma, who had sustained severe burn injuries, was referred to the Government Medical College, Amritsar, but he succumbed on the way.

Sub-Inspector Maninder Singh, Station House Officer of Bullowal Police Station, said the two others who died in the incident were tanker driver Sukhjeet Singh of Dehlon in Ludhiana district and Balwant Rai of Mandiala village.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident and free medical treatment for the injured.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed grief over the explosion.

In his message, the Governor said, "I am deeply pained to learn about the tragedy that has taken away innocent lives and caused injuries to many. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating mishap." Earlier in the day, several residents of Mandiala and adjoining villages staged a dharna and blocked vehicular traffic for over three-and-a-half hours on both sides of the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, demanding compensation and action against those responsible.

The protest was lifted only after Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gursimranjeet Kaur reached the spot and assured agitators that compensation would be provided and action would be taken against those found responsible.

Terming the incident "deeply unfortunate", Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh, MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa, MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain expressed solidarity with the affected families and said the government stood firmly by their side.

Punjab Congress chief and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, accompanied by MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, also visited the hospital. Warring demanded a thorough probe into allegations that the tanker was being diverted for illegal gas refilling.

He said families who lost loved ones should receive at least Rs 1 crore in relief, along with full compensation for damaged houses and shops.

BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna and former MLA Mohinder Kaur Josh also visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the injured.

Minister Ravjot Singh and MLA Jimpa, who visited the site last night, reiterated that the administration was extending every possible assistance to the victims and their families.

Deputy Commissioner Jain said the affected highway stretch was immediately sealed to prevent further incidents, while a State Disaster Response Force team was deployed to monitor the situation continuously.

She also instructed Nasrala Depot officials to conduct detailed checks for any traces of gas leakage.

Among the injured, Raghav (20) of Mandiala said, "We heard a loud explosion. When we ran towards our gate, flames suddenly engulfed us." Raghav and his mother, Sukhjit Kaur, sustained serious burn injuries.

Bhagwan Das (53), hailing from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh but currently residing in Mandiala, said, "My wife and three children were asleep when flames suddenly entered our room. All of us sustained severe burns." Gurmukh Singh (56), a Mandiala resident, said, "I was taking a bath when I heard a blast. Suddenly, flames surrounded us. My wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law sustained burn injuries. Somehow, I managed to save my grandson by wrapping him in a blanket." Civil Surgeon Kumar said that after the incident, one person was brought dead to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur, while another was declared dead at a private hospital.

Sub-Inspector Maninder Singh said an FIR has been registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the LPG tanker was turning towards the Ram Nagar Dheha link road when it collided with a pickup vehicle loaded with vegetables. Both vehicles caught fire, which spread to nearby houses and shops.