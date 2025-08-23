LPG tanker fire incident: Several residents stage sit-in, Punjab CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Hoshiarpur, Aug 23 (PTI) Several residents of Mandiala and adjoining villages on Saturday staged a dharna and blocked vehicular traffic for over three hours on both sides of the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, demanding compensation and action against those responsible for the LPG tanker explosion, which claimed two lives and left 21 others injured.

The protest began at 8.15 am in Mandiala village, with villagers staging a sit-in on the road.

As inhabitants from neighbouring villages joined in, the blockade intensified.

It was lifted after Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gursimranjeet Kaur reached the spot and assured the agitators that compensation would be provided to the victims and action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

Two people were killed and 21 others injured when an LPG tanker exploded after another vehicle collided with it on Friday, around 10 pm, near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

Police said the blaze spread rapidly, engulfing nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident and free medical treatment for the injured.

Terming the incident "deeply unfortunate", Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh, MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa, and Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain expressed solidarity with the affected families and assured that the government and administration stand firmly by their side.

Singh and Jimpa, who visited the site last night, assured that the administration is extending every possible assistance to the victims and their families. The highway stretch was immediately sealed to prevent any further untoward incidents, while a State Disaster Response Force team was deployed to continuously monitor the situation, the deputy commissioner said.

She also instructed Nasrala Depot officials to carry out detailed checks for any traces of gas leakage.

Among the injured, Raghav (20) said, "We heard a loud explosion. When we ran towards our gate, flames suddenly engulfed us." Raghav and his mother, Sukhjit Kaur, sustained serious burn injuries.

Bhagwan Das (53), hailing from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and a resident of Mandiala, said, "My wife and three children were asleep when flames suddenly entered our room. All of us sustained severe burns." Gurmukh Singh (56), another Mandiala resident, said, "I was taking a bath when I heard a blast. Suddenly, flames surrounded us. My wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, and I sustained burn injuries. Somehow, I managed to save my grandson by wrapping him in a blanket." Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said that 21 people with burn injuries were admitted to the Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur. Thirteen people were moved to a private hospital, four of whom are in critical condition. Three patients have been discharged.

One person was brought dead to the government hospital, and another was declared dead at a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, Kumar added.

Station House Officer Bullowal, Maninder Singh, said an FIR has been registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the LPG tanker was turning towards Ram Nagar Dheha link road when it collided with a pickup vehicle loaded with vegetables. Both vehicles caught fire, which spread to nearby houses and shops.

The drivers of both the tanker and the Bolero pickup are yet to be identified, and the identification of the deceased persons is also awaited, Singh said. PTI COR CHS ANM HIG