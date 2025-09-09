LPG tanker overturns, gas leak sparks panic; no injuries

Nashik, Sept 9 (PTI) An LPG tanker overturned in a hilly area near Chandwad on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik district, causing a gas leak and triggering panic among locals, police said on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Efforts to plug the gas leak have been going on for the last 15 hours, an official said, adding that traffic on the highway has been diverted.

A BPCL tanker carrying LPG overturned in Rahud Ghat near Chandwad around 10 pm on Monday.

"Following the incident, gas started leaking on a large scale, creating panic in the area. Chandwad tehsildar, police personnel, and a technical team of BPCL immediately reached the spot and began the efforts to stop the gas leakage on war-footing," an official said.

Fire tenders from three municipal councils and Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) were also mobilised.

Due to the accident, traffic came to a standstill, and long queues of vehicles were seen on the highway.

As a precautionary measure, police closed the Nashik-Dhule highway at Chandwad Square for traffic.

"Efforts to stop the gas leak from the tanker are going on, and all necessary facilities have been provided at the accident spot. Citizens should not believe any rumours and cooperate with the administration. The work will be completed up to 4 PM," said Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil. PTI COR NSK