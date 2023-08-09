LPU contributing to skill development mission, says chancellor

Jalandhar: The Lovely Professional University has been contributing to the national skill development mission by imparting industry-relevant education and training to its students, its chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal said.

Mittal, who along with his family members recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared his views on the importance of promoting research and innovation in higher education and strengthening the industry-academia collaboration to drive economic growth and development, according to a statement issued by the university.

The MP expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his continued support to the education sector and also shared his appreciation for the government's National Education Policy-2020 initiative, it said.