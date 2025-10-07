LPU offers permanent jobs to kin of over 60 flood victims in Punjab: MP Ashok Mittal

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab's Lovely Profession University (LPU) has offered permanent jobs to over 60 people who have lost their loved ones in recent floods in the state, according to Rajya Sabha MP and university's founder chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal.

"No gesture can ever replace the lives that were lost. But by offering permanent employment within LPU, we are trying to ensure that families who bore the brunt of the floods are not left alone in their struggle. This is not just about jobs, it is about dignity, security, and a chance to rebuild," he said while handing over appointment letters.

"The appointments have been made at Lovely Professional University, ensuring that the families receive both financial stability and long-term dignity of work," he added.

Punjab faced one of its worst floods in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation. PTI GJS GJS AMJ AMJ